"Reverse hair washing is the process of conditioning your hair before shampooing, which some people believe will help the overall condition of their hair and reduce damage," explains Jordan Jones , senior stylist at Taylor Taylor London . "It's said to do this by preventing the drying aspects of the shampoo from penetrating the hair shaft because it has been coated by a conditioner." Jordan says the trend's comeback makes sense and it has something to do with the heatwave we've just experienced, not to mention holiday plans which involve swimming in the sea and chlorine — both of which can dry out hair and cause damage.