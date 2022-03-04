At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
People with natural curls tend to have a love-hate relationship with their hair. Curly hair can truly be both a blessing and a curse — a blessing because there are so many fun hairstyles you can experiment with, and a curse because you can spend way too long trying to get your curls to cooperate.
Over the last few years, I've learnt to embrace my curly hair, but it's been quite the journey. It makes me so sad now to think that I spent most of my adult fighting my natural curls. I straightened my hair every day, got keratin treatments, used scary chemical relaxants, spent an inordinate amount of money on blow-dries for when I wanted to look 'polished' — essentially, I abused my poor hair to within an inch of its life. Thankfully though, more women are embracing their natural hair than ever before, and you can be one of them.
As any curly-haired person knows, our hair tends to have a mind of its own. But with the right products and techniques, even the most unruly curls can be tamed into enviable soft, shiny, bouncy ringlets. It's taken me literal years (and countless products) to find the best products that worked for my fine 3c curls, and I'm excited to share them with you. Ahead, find what I think are the best curly hair products available in Australia.