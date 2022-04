Twitter user @agiantpaperclip started a thread of policies from stylists found on various booking sites. One stylist said (in all capital letters) not to book with her if you had any other plans that day. She also threatened to cancel the appointment and ask you to leave if you asked how much longer she was going to take or “anything close to it!” Another threatened to cancel the appointment if she “felt any bad energy” from her client, but also promised that she would take a 30-minute food break in the middle of styling your hair. In many instances, stylists are demanding that customers arrive with hair that’s already been washed, blow-dried, and detangled. And more recently, stylists are requiring customers to agree to take pictures or videos so that they can showcase their work, and will not do your hair if you don’t comply.