Why You Should Be Shopping For Sunscreen In The Baby Aisle

Who hasn't, on a stressful day full of grown-up responsibilities and people to answer to, wanted to be a baby again? Babies have it made. All they have to do is sit back, not say a word, and they get fed, put down to bed, bathed, and changed into fresh clothes.
Sadly, we can't Benjamin Button our way back to the crib, and most of us don't want to ditch our fancy adult creams for baby moisturizer, but there is something we can share with the little ones: sunscreen. In fact, baby SPF tends to be as gentle as it gets, so it's perfect for sensitive skin. The downside? No one will automatically apply it for us every time we head out into the sun.
Ahead, check out our favorites.