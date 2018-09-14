11 Undereye Concealers That Hide Planet-Sized Circles

You know how they say that youth is wasted on the young? Well, bedtime is wasted on them, too. There are way too many tiny tots who spend time arguing with their parents about when and why they have to hit the sack. Well, kids, newsflash: One day, you'll grow up wanting more sleep (and wanting to live free of rent and other responsibilities, too). If someone told me to go to bed at 8 pm on the dot every night, I'd probably write them a thank you note.
With crazy work schedules and afternoon happy hours that sometimes lead to even happier nights (wink, wink), adults tend to put rest on the back burner. Of course, that's obviously not a good thing... we're all supposed to be getting around eight hours. Thank goodness for the editor-approved concealers ahead that make our undereye circles nearly non-existent... a reminder of those sacred second-grade days.