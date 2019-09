9 Undereye Concealers That Hide Planet-Sized Circles

You know how they say that youth is wasted on the young? Well, bedtime is wasted on them, too. There are way too many tiny tots who spend time arguing with their parents about when and why they have to hit the sack. Well, kids, newsflash: One day, you'll grow up wanting more sleep (and wanting to live free of rent and other responsibilities, too). If someone told me to go to bed at 8 pm on the dot every night, I'd probably write them a thank you note.