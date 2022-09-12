Major Bag Alert: 9 Under-Eye Concealers That Seamlessly Cover Up Dark Circles

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If there’s one beauty product we’ll never skimp on, it’s concealer. Finding your favourite formula is a mission, whether you’re trying to cover up a blemish that’s taken up residency on your chin overnight or hide your severe lack of sleep (hello, eye bags).
There are so many formulas, textures, coverage levels, finishes and price points, which can be seriously overwhelming. Add that to the fact that the formula you use to cover up a pimple tends to be different to the one we use for our under-eye area, it's a lot. The good news? We're here to help — well, with the eye bags, that is. If you’re looking for an everyday concealer, you’ll find that handy guide here.
We’ve trawled the internet to find the top-rated under-eye concealers on the market that won’t cake, crease or budge and leave you looking bright-eyed. You’re welcome.
There are so many formulas, textures, coverage levels, finishes and price points, which can be seriously overwhelming. Add that to the fact that the formula you use to cover up a pimple tends to be different to the one we use for our under-eye area, it's a lot. The good news? We're here to help — well, with the eye bags, that is. If you’re looking for an everyday concealer, you’ll find that handy guide here.
We’ve trawled the internet to find the top-rated under-eye concealers on the market that won’t cake, crease or budge and leave you looking bright-eyed. You’re welcome.