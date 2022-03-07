At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Not for lack of trying, but rarely do we actually get the ideal amount of sleep our body actually needs. And coupled with excessive screen time, the result can look like sagging under-eyes, just begging for rest.
Not for lack of trying, but rarely do we actually get the ideal amount of sleep our body actually needs. And coupled with excessive screen time, the result can look like sagging under-eyes, just begging for rest.
But while it's always a good idea to work on your routine to make sure you get adequate sleep, there are some loopholes to faking a good night's rest — on the outside, anyway. A good concealer — next to eye cream — has been our friend since our uni days. Covering spots, hyperpigmentation, dark circles, acne scars and everything in-between, there's nothing we lean on more heavily than a steady rotation of under-eye concealers.
Not all concealers do the same thing, though, so it's important to know what you want out of yours before adding to cart. Ahead, we chart our all-time favourite, tried-and-tested formulas across the board. From the best concealer for drier skin days, to the best high-coverage formulas for a big night out, these are the best concealers for every occasion and budget.