5 Drugstore Concealers Celeb Makeup Artists Actually Use

Dark and puffy undereye circles is a problem faced by just about everyone. Yes, even the freaks among us (the ones who somehow look rested after a night partying or all out cry fest) can't completely avoid the wrath of skipping sleep. What's more, stress, poor diet, and allergies can all show up on your face, too. And breakouts? No one is exempt, which is why concealer is a makeup staple for most of us.
As you well know, not all cover-ups are created equal — and the only thing worse than cakey, too sheer, or plain ol' unpredictable concealer is the search to find a formula that's amazing. (It doesn't help that the industry benchmarks are priced as high as $70 a pop.)
Fret not, because we tapped celebrity makeup artist Andre Sarmiento to test over 100 bargain formulas in our R29 offices to find the best of the best. A few packs of makeup removing wipes and a solid must-have list later (he was looking for wearable luminosity, universal tones, a practical applicator, and superior blendability), he found the top five drugstore concealers on the market today.
Watch Sarmiento narrow down the selection, and shop his favorites, ahead.