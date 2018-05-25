The Best Concealers For Dark Skin Tones

People aren't hashtagging their selfies #wokeuplikethis with nearly as much vigor anymore. Truthfully, no one wakes up looking like an Amaro filter was washed over their face — that's what concealers are for.
Even if you choose not to use a base, a few swipes in the right places is like your own personal cheat code to flawlessness. For example, one line along the bridge of your nose instantly lengthens your profile. And drawing triangles beneath your eyes? It could make any skeptic think that you had eight solid hours of sleep — instead of five, thanks to a long night of Snap stalking.
Of course, even just a few years ago it was far more difficult to find the right shades, as there was a limited range of cover-ups that fit deeper skin tones, just like the struggle to find amazing foundations in deeper shades. But now, there's a gamut of glorious café au laits, mochas, and deep chocolates that blend right in — and we went right to the pros for a short list of the best ones.
Scroll on to see the best pro-approved concealers to add to your makeup bag now.