That particular King of England’s reign ended in 1413, which means that over 600 years have passed and we still haven’t had a eureka moment resulting in a surefire cure for insomnia . We have, however, sussed out a few ways of making it easier to ease into gentle sleep, whether it’s by fostering well-being through meditation or filling a prescription for Ambien. There is also one very simple method that people have sworn by since the beginning of time: aromatherapy