Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Insomnia Guide
Guide To Great Sleep
Pink Noise: The Key To A Better Night's Rest?
by
Cory Stieg
More from Insomnia Guide
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Follow These Tips If You Want Any Hope Of Sleeping On A Flight
Cory Stieg
Nov 8, 2018
Guide To Great Sleep
These Podcasts Will Lull You Right To Sleep
Sara Coughlin
Aug 15, 2018
Guide To Great Sleep
Working Out Actually Does Help You Sleep — Here's How
Cory Stieg
Jul 24, 2018
Guide To Great Sleep
15 "Sleep Affirmations" That'll Help You Finally Chill Out &...
Your bedroom is screen-free, dark, and cool. You've followed your nighttime routine to a T. Your white noise machine is chugging away and your
by
Sara Coughlin
Guide To Great Sleep
6 Ways To Feel More Energized The Morning After A Sleepless Night
There's a very particular type of dread that comes with trying to fall asleep at night. Not only are you counting the hours that you'll actually get to
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
These Beauty Products Might Just Cure Your Insomnia
In the first scene of the third act of the second part of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, the titular king cries, “O sleep, O gentle sleep / Nature's soft
by
Rachel Krause
Body
Having Trouble Falling Asleep? Try These Science-Backed Tips
Falling asleep is a natural process, so it should be easy, right? Ha! We wish. Of course, we've all had trouble getting to sleep at some point. But for
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mind
Everything You Need To Know For Your First Trip To The Dispensary
Whether you're a veteran smoker or a total beginner, there's never been a better chance that you're going to be legally buying marijuana in the very near
by
Sarah Jacoby
Food & Drinks
Start Your Week Off Right With Free Insomnia Cookies TODAY
If you woke up this morning and started spiraling the minute you remembered it was Monday, first of all, it is important that you know you are not
by
Olivia Harrison
Body
Here's Why It's So Hard For You To Get Enough Sleep
Sleep problems are distressingly common — approximately 40% of Americans report not getting enough ZZZs. And these issues are even more common among
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
How Spending More Time In Bed Makes It Harder To Fall Asleep
Anyone can have trouble falling asleep from time to time. It's estimated that up to half of American adults suffer from short-term episodes of insomnia.
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
Almost Half Of Female Veterans Suffer From Insomnia & Are Going U...
A new study suggests that there's a psychological condition going undiagnosed in female veterans: insomnia. According to the study, the abstract of
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Health Trends
Kim Catrall On Why We Shouldn't Ignore Insomnia
Kim Cattrall has opened up about the "debilitating" insomnia that caused her to pull out of a lead role on the London stage. In an interview in the new
by
Kimberly Truong
Body
6 Weird Things You Didn't Know Were Messing With Your Sleep
At this point, we all know the things we're supposed to be doing to get better sleep. That means exercising regularly, keeping a consistent bedtime, and
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mind
The Only Thing That Helps Me Sleep Is Listening To Russian Women ...
This article was originally published on December 22, 2015. Approximately 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S. report some sort of insomnia. Mine is due
by
Sarah Raphael
Body
5 Easy Tricks For A GREAT Night's Sleep
This article was originally published on April 21, 2015. Does it really get any better than a good night's sleep? We're inclined to say no. New
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mind
3 Weird Consequences Of Not Getting Enough Sleep
You probably already know that being sleep-deprived will make you cranky. But as this new Happify infographic explains, going without a good night's
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
You've Never Heard Of This Insomnia Remedy
We are a nation of tossers and turners. According to a poll taken by the National Sleep Foundation, some 48% of Americans report occasional insomnia,
by
Jamie Peck
Mind
The Surprising Thing Insomniacs Have In Common
Your Twitter posts reveal a lot about you: your political leanings, your taste in music, which Hogwarts house you belong in — and now, your sleeping
by
Sara G. Miller
Mind
A Single Therapy Session Could Help You Get To Sleep
Sleep is such a precious treasure in this fast-paced world of ours, and there could be dire consequences if you're having trouble getting enough of it.
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
This Natural Sleep Aid Works Even When It's Noisy
We knew the trusty sleep-regulating hormone, melatonin, was helpful. But, we honestly didn't know it could work this well: New research suggests
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
Common Sleep Mistakes — And How To Fix Them
Your body physically needs sleep. So, why is it such a struggle to get quality snooze-time? To help us figure it out, SciShow (founded by Hank Green) and
by
Sarah Jacoby
New York
Chill Out, Y'all! Summer's Insomniac Playlist Has Arrived
In the myriad of music festivals that crop up over the summer months, few are as uniquely New York as Full Moon Fest. Taking a cue from its Thailand
by
Hayden Manders
Body
How To Sleep Like You're On Vacation,
Every
Night
I should have been excited for my upcoming trip to Fiji — and I was — but as a chronic insomniac, I was worried about not getting any shut-eye while
by
Health.com
Fitness
Can't Sleep? One Solution To Keep Insomnia At Bay
The benefits of regular exercise seem endless — it can reduce stress levels and anxiety, lower the risk for many diseases, and generally make us
by
Greatist
Body
How To Get To Sleep Fast (Without Popping A Pill)
Let's face it: Good intentions aside, it's easier to hit the snooze than get out of bed and hit the pavement. So, whether it's figuring out how to
by
YouBeauty
Travel
Can't Sleep While Abroad? One Travel Writer's Secret Weapon
When you’re on the road, there are some things you just can’t bring with you. Your own bed — one that’s exactly the right ratio of dust mites
by
Amy Laughinghouse
Body
Would You Wear These Futuristic Specs To Help You Sleep?
We all know sleep deprivation is hell on earth — a form of torture that reduces its victims to docile zombies with little desire to do anything other
by
Emily London
Health
Can Exercise Help Insomnia? A New Study Has Some Surprising Resul...
Can't sleep? Oh, you should exercise! It'll help in a snap, right? Well, maybe not: According to a study reported on by The New York Times, if you
by
Gabrielle Korn
Mind
Sleep: You're Doing It Wrong, But We Can Help
Between demanding jobs, an overabundance of stress, late nights, and an increasingly plugged-in life (put down that iPad Mini, please), it’s no wonder
by
Megan McIntyre
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted