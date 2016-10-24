If you woke up this morning and started spiraling the minute you remembered it was Monday, first of all, it is important that you know you are not alone. Secondly, and way more encouragingly, on this particular Monday, there's something very exciting happening that will help you make it through. Today only, Insomnia Cookies is giving away a free traditional cookie with every purchase. Things seem better already, don't they?
This uplifting giveaway is to celebrate the opening of the cookie chain's 100th location. According to Insomnia's CEO David Lasus, the free cookies are its way of saying thanks to loyal customers. He said in a press release, “We couldn’t have made it to 100 stores without the efforts of our team members and the immense loyalty of our fans across the country. What better way to celebrate the occasion than by giving away free cookies?” We're with you there, David.
For an even sweeter Monday, you could also get your hands on additional prizes from Insomnia by simply using the hashtag #ICelebrate100 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. All day long, the cookie company will be throwing out prizes to lucky social media users who include the hashtag in their posts.
Visit Insomnia's website to find a store location near you. A fresh, delicious, and free cookie is a pretty unbeatable way to start of the week. So go forth and take a bite out of Monday.
