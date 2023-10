I Tried The Ember Mug, The Stanley Girl’s Answer To Hot Girl Fall

After pairing my mug (the whole process took less than five minutes, even with me messing up twice before getting it right), I filled it up with what was left of my morning matcha that I'd made an hour before. Using the app, I toggled the dial on my phone to 120°. The temperature read when I poured the lukewarm tea was hovering around 85°, but it crept up over the course of maybe three minutes. I got a push notification on my phone when my desired temp had been reached and picked up my mug for a sip. It tasted as though my Love Island beau had just fetched it for me while I got ready. (FYI, the Ember Mug has a temperature range of 120°F to 145°F .)