And according to Etsy's comprehensive search data, which is what Johnson and her team use to make predictions about what we'll be seeing more of in 2021, people are looking to establish a more intimate relationship with their surroundings. From the cozy yet minimalist appeal of a Japandi interior aesthetic to all the fixings of a spa-like bathroom required to transform our spaces into sanctuaries, this year's trends speak to a collective desire for comfort and calm in our abodes. “As a huge proponent of self-care , [I think it's] so important to find moments of relaxation at home and I love that this trend makes it easy to do just that with simple additions like eucalyptus shower bundles or aromatherapy candles ,” Johnson shares.