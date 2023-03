These Concealers Hid My Dark Circles & Redness (Without Color Corrector!)

As previously mentioned, I also tried No7's new Eyebrow Gel that you can see pictured above. The brown shade easily swiped onto my brows, filling in some gaps and making them look super-fluffy and feathery, which I enjoyed. I also got the Lip & Cheek Tint in two of the three shades: Cherry Blossom and Dusk Pink. Cherry Blossom was way too light for me, and while Dusk Pink was better (you can see it on me above), it didn't look super-pigmented on my cheeks. But I added it onto my lips, which actually gave me nice a velvety, pouty finish.