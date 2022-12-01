Thoughtful Under-$50 Beauty Gifts That Say, “You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie”

It's easy to get swept up during the holiday season: elaborate meals to prepare, parties to attend (and buy new outfits for), cards to sign, lists to check. Sometimes, it seems that there's so much to do that it goes by in a flash, and suddenly, it's January. So, when it comes to buying gifts for the special people in your life, the quickest solution (and we're all guilty of this) has been to just buy gift cards in bulk.
But this year, we've resolved to do things differently: to express our love, gratitude, and appreciation by gifting with meaning and intention.
This looks different for everyone, of course, but for R29 editors, it involves skin-care, makeup, and hair-care products that are packed with significance and tailored to the recipient. Think: eye gels for a busy nurse, a set of face oils for the sleep-deprived friend, a bottle of dry shampoo that a boyfriend simply loves.
So, to give you a little inspiration as you shop — and to encourage you to take a moment to consider the people in your life who are worthy of a little extra love this season — we asked our editors to share what they're gifting and who they're particularly proud of this year. Click through to see (and shop) their top picks, which are all under $50 and available at Ulta Beauty.