10 Pillows Reviewers Swear By For Sore-Neck Support

According to Spine-Health , an educational-health publisher, "Without the right pillow support, the intricate structures in the neck will be stressed, which will worsen any existing neck condition and lead to daytime neck pain or stiffness." Proper support translates to a pillow that provides neutral spine alignment for your body and sleep position (stay away from anything that's too firm and high or too flat and soft). If all that couch slouching, makeshift-desk working, and late-night Doomscrolling has translated to a stiffer-than-usual neck, then we've got a reviewer-approved pillow to help soothe it while you snooze ahead.