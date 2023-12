We’re all searching for moisture that sinks into the skin, whether via a hyaluronic acid serum or a juicy night cream. SkinVive brings it skin deep. The secret weapon in SkinVive's arsenal is hyaluronic acid (HA), a natural moisture magnet present in our bodies that holds about 1000 times its weight in water. As we and our skin age, there’s a decline in our hyaluronic acid levels, which can lead to a loss of volume, hydration and plumpness. But this isn’t the same hyaluronic acid that you’ll find in moisturizers and serums you’re buying at a Sephora or a drugstore. It’s a much smoother and compressible version that is injected into the skin rather than applied on top. “Moisturizers are topically applied, and SkinVive is injected,” explains Dr. Catherine Chang , a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of NakedBeauty MD , who is based in Beverly Hills, California. “SkinVive gets the hyaluronic acid right into the skin’s surface, while moisturizers and serums [with hyaluronic acid] are topically applied and won’t absorb as well. It’s a full burst of HA, and you can see immediate improvement in texture where moisturizers do not produce the same results.”