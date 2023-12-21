Here at Refinery29, we take moisturising seriously. I don’t believe another group of people on earth is more discerning when it comes to keeping our skin moisturised and hydrated. As someone who proudly started using moisturiser before puberty, I’ve committed to having smooth, hydrated skin at all times. So when the rumblings of “injectable moisturizer” first came into my ears, I was very curious. I’m neither afraid of a needle nor a form of filler in any sense, so something being marketed as an injectable “skin booster” to improve the quality of the skin piqued my interest.
In a world where we’re all talking about what injectables we want to get and what we’re avoiding, SkinVive stands out — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the microdroplet injectable dermal filler over the summer to enhance skin smoothness. Instead of focusing on adding volume like traditional fillers, its aim is to hydrate skin from within, therefore providing a rejuvenating effect. If your interest is now piqued, keep reading for what I learned after getting the treatment done and speaking to skincare professionals.
What Is SkinVive?
We’re all searching for moisture that sinks into the skin, whether via a hyaluronic acid serum or a juicy night cream. SkinVive brings it skin deep. The secret weapon in SkinVive's arsenal is hyaluronic acid (HA), a natural moisture magnet present in our bodies that holds about 1000 times its weight in water. As we and our skin age, there’s a decline in our hyaluronic acid levels, which can lead to a loss of volume, hydration and plumpness. But this isn’t the same hyaluronic acid that you’ll find in moisturizers and serums you’re buying at Sephora. It’s a much smoother and compressible version that is injected into the skin rather than applied on top. “Moisturisers are topically applied, and SkinVive is injected,” explains Dr. Catherine Chang, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of NakedBeauty MD, who is based in Beverly Hills, California. “SkinVive gets the hyaluronic acid right into the skin’s surface, while moisturizers and serums [with hyaluronic acid] are topically applied and won’t absorb as well. It’s a full burst of HA, and you can see immediate improvement in texture where moisturizers do not produce the same results.”
SkinVive isn’t particularly new — it’s just the first to receive FDA approval in the United States. You may have heard of Profhilo, or the “liquid facial,” which is available in Australia, as well as across the UK and Europe. (Currently, SkinVive isn't available here.)
SkinVive is similar, but not the same — Profhilo has a higher concentration of hyaluronic acid with more dramatic results. SkinVive is approved for Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-VI, or from lightest to darkest (in other words, it’s safe for all skin types and tones). Clinical studies have also shown significant improvements in skin smoothness, hydration, and overall appearance. Results are known to last up to six months and there is reported to be very minimal downtime. Users consistently rave about a radiant, refreshed complexion and a more glowing, dewy appearance — like an IRL Paris filter on Instagram.
Who should try SkinVive?
“SkinVive is perfect for anyone aspiring to achieve smoother, more hydrated skin with a youthful glow,” says Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, board-certified internal medicine physician and medical director at SKINNEY Medspa in New York. “The application process is easy and relatively painless. It works wonders for those dealing with dryness, fine lines, and uneven skin texture.” As with any medical procedure, certain factors must be considered before diving into SkinVive. Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or dealing with certain skin conditions like acne should consult with a doctor or dermatologist to determine if SkinVive is the right fit.
How is SkinVive applied?
SkinVive’s application is as easy and simple as any other dermal filler or injectable process, such as Juvederm, often used in lip filler procedures. Tiny microdroplets of SkinVive are injected from the hairline to the sides of the nose, focusing on the midface and cheeks (the prime areas that would benefit most from that good, good hyaluronic acid). “If a patient has a specific concern, we address whether SkinVive will help with it,” explains Nurse Tara Adashev, advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) at Neinstein Plastic Surgery. “Patients typically see results right away, and they are told they will continue to improve over the next three to four weeks.” You might experience slight redness or swelling immediately after and bruising on the injection site the following days, but it usually subsides quickly. However, you'll instantly start noticing results with smoother, plumper, and more hydrated skin and fewer fine lines.
So how is SkinVive, really?
It was time for me to try SkinVive for myself, so I headed up to Neinstein Plastic Surgery for an appointment with Adashev. We discussed my main goals: I want my skin to work for me so I can spend less time trying to work for it. In other words, if a treatment allows me to spend less time on my makeup or skincare, I will try it as soon as possible. After numbing my face with a topical anaesthetic, Adashev started with the injections.
But guess what: The pain was worth it all. Granted, I didn’t see any instantaneous results in the initial days following the treatment. Really, the dramatic results settled in around two weeks later. At first, I realized that I was using less base makeup like foundation and concealer, but the makeup I did wear was applying beautifully and lasting. I’m a girl who famously uses three makeup primers — one for glow, another for skin nourishment, and a third for performance — and found that I only needed a tiny bit of the primer I usually use to make my makeup last for hours. My skin is noticeably soft to the touch, too. The only issue I had post-application was a tiny bit of bruising that Adashev warned me about. I don’t typically bruise easily, but around three days after application, I noticed a small grayish spot near my nose that I easily covered with makeup. It went away a few days later.
Beloved readers, I do have to say this: Despite what Dr. Rodriguez claims, this is not “relatively painless.” Maybe I have the wrong definition of “relative”, but two syringes from ear to ear crossing my cheeks was enough to make me whimper, even with the numbing cream. You’d have to put me under laughing gas so that I couldn’t feel the 50+ tiny pokes all over my face. The actual application felt like a lifetime to me, even if it was probably less than five minutes. I have a relatively high pain tolerance, but even this made me question if it was worth it. My friend who had previously booked in for SkinVive said, “If I had told you it hurt, you wouldn’t have done it!” And she was absolutely right, because I am a wimp.
It’s now been a month since I tried SkinVive, and my skin looks (and feels) like I’ve been, in the words of the great Beyoncé, drinking my water and minding my biz. Honestly, I didn’t expect it to live up to the hype. My job is to test out new and emerging beauty products and treatments, and sometimes, it’s better to prepare yourself for disappointment, just in case. Not this time. Injectable moisturizer isn’t the gimmick it sounds. It’s effective, long-lasting, and nourishing.
Like most injectables and aesthetic treatments, SkinVive isn’t a necessity, but it’s likely the one I will recommend the most. I’ll definitely be back in six months or so for another appointment, even if it does feel like how I imagined The Chokey from Matilda. According to Allergan Aesthetics, the company that makes SkinVive, the cost varies depending on the provider and location of the service, but it can range from $500 to $3,000 for multiple syringes for both cheeks. It’s definitely a luxury purchase, but for six months of great, glowing skin that even strangers will compliment (I heard a woman say, “Her skin!” when I went for my weekly Sunday flowers and bread run last week), it’s worth it in my opinion.
I’ll take the ease of saving time with my skincare routine over a little pain any day of the week, and I’m using fewer serums and glow products to help “boost” my skin. SkinVive doesn’t have me completely ditching my skincare routine, however: I need the ritual of daily skincare in my life merely for wellbeing purposes, but I find that I’m using far less than I would usually. SkinVive is not a complete do-it-all treatment, either. You still need to wear essential skincare like sunscreen to protect your skin from damaging UV rays. But if you love moisturiser and are always looking for ways to keep that gorgeous hydration in your skin for as long as possible, SkinVive is absolutely that girl.