Are Silk Pillowcases Really Better For Your Hair & Skin?

I asked Marjan if she thought it was worth it, to which she replied: "Absolutely! It’s the most passive way to make a big impact on hair health." The passivity is part of the appeal: you literally just sleep on the thing and it makes your hair healthier. I have Slip pillowcases at home, and personally, I think they’re worth every penny (I also have a travel one and their eye mask, just to really bring home the beauty editor stereotype).