“If you over-strip the skin at the beginning of your regime and make the skin dry, it’s going to start losing lots of water as the day goes on,” said Dr. Hextall, who told me it’s actually a myth that if your skin feels tight, it’s just very clean. This means the pH of your skin has changed, said Dr. Hextall, and while it may look plump, smooth and clean, it’s actually swollen — and the barrier is damaged.