Why The Corners Of Your Mouth Crack — & How To Fix It

If these raw, uncomfortable sores stem from yeast, wouldn’t the logical move be to simply blast the stuff from our saliva with some sort of super mouthwash? Not quite, says Dr. Kantor. “Candida is normal in the saliva and you don’t want to eradicate it completely, as it would disturb the normal flora of the mouth,” he says. “No mouthwash could or should be used to kill all of the candida in the mouth. Mouthwash also won’t help or hurt the angles of the mouth when you rinse.” To help keep our oral health and a yeast takeover in check, the dentist suggests maintaining good oral-hygiene habits: brushing twice a day, flossing, and rinsing with an antiseptic mouth rinse.