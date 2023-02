I Tried benefit’s 6 New ‘Pore Care’ Products — Here’s What’s Worth It

The mineral-rich kaolin clay mattifies excess oil. You can actually see it working: little white dots appear to show where oil is being drawn out of your skin. I use it as a spot treatment — just on my nose and chin where I want to target blackheads — but you can use it all over you face, if you want a real deep clean. It stays on for 30 minutes, so for me, it's more of a once a week treatment, but a treat nonetheless. That said, I'd probably recommend the mini version which is just $20 instead of $39.