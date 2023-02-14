I Tried benefit’s 6 New ‘Pore Care’ Products — Here’s What’s Worth It

So, what do people want when it comes to pore care? According to Jared Bailey, benefit's Global Brow Expert, over the past few years, the benefit customer has been asking for a more skin-focused approach to everything. "What we were finding is that people were really looking at a more targeted solution to their pores, not just a makeup solution, but a solution that's going to help them get more benefits out of all of their other skin care products," Bailey explains.