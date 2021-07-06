TikTok’s Simple Blackhead Removal Hack Actually Works

In the video, which has 252.6k likes and counting, Chang says: "The way I got rid of the clogged pores on my nose was by pairing together an acid that will gently exfoliate the surface with salicylic acid, which is a great acid for exfoliating inside of the pore. I like to use benzoyl peroxide or glycolic acid (not together) to exfoliate the surface of my skin and then I pair it with a moisturizer or a serum that has salicylic acid in it — and it's like magic."