TikTok’s Simple Blackhead Removal Hack Actually Works

Intrigued by the trend, I picked up ACNECIDE Face Wash Spot Treatment Benzoyl Peroxide Differin Daily Deep Cleanser , which also has 5% benzoyl peroxide and a similar ingredient list, is a good alternative if you're in the U.S.) and the new Selfless by Hyram Salicylic Acid & Sea Kelp Pore Clearing and Oil Control Serum . The cleanser can be used once or twice a day and left on for one to two minutes as a targeted treatment before removing with warm water. Because benzoyl peroxide can be irritating on sensitive skin (causing flakiness and dry patches), I used it just once in the morning, three times a week, and followed with a drop or two of the salicylic acid serum. As my skin is prone to reactions, I concentrated both products to my nose only.