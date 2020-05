The Shocking Truth About The Pore Vacuums You’re Seeing Everywhere

Pore vacuum tools are easy to use and inexpensive, so it's no surprise that people are taking matters into their own hands. But the damage they can cause can't be ignored. Kristina Thrasivoulou, beauty business owner and founder of Rose Gold Lashes , purchased a pore vacuum for her blackheads after reading recommendations online. She told Refinery29 that the instructions provided with the device were minimal and advised her to use a medium setting on her oily skin. She started with her chin and forehead but the results were far from what she had imagined. "Straightaway I felt that the vacuum was really intense and the suction was very strong, but I thought it was normal as I had seen so many influencers using the device. They said how good it was."