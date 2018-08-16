Lactic Acid Is The 2018 Version Of Cleopatra's Milk Bath

Unsurprisingly, given the steady stream of information constantly pummeling the human brain, the tidbits that actually stick in your memory long-term aren't always what they should be. It's never the formula that calculates the area of a triangle; it's the absurd answer to an equally arcane question from a drunken game of Trivial Pursuit you played seven years ago. No, of course you can't remember the name of the first capital of Egypt despite once writing it on a blank map — but what self-respecting proponent of self-care could possibly forget that Cleopatra supposedly bathed in donkey milk on the regular to maintain her smooth, clear complexion?