WHY WE LOVE THISWhether you follow her for her fashion and culture reporting or her green beauty product recommendations, one thing’s for sure: Sophia Li is the future of sustainability. Li co-founded and co-hosts All of the Above, the first sustainability talk show, and also hosts Meta’s podcast, Climate Talks. Her ability to discuss hard-to-digest climate crisis issues in a way that makes it not only easy to understand, but also gives us hope through actionable tips, is the reason Harvard named Li one of the top climate communicators of 2022.