As the world changes (and is it ever), so too does the role of beauty. As consumers, it’s our duty to ask ourselves how we can adjust our behavior to ensure we’re making and inspiring conscientious decisions — striving toward a life of thoughtful curation, rather than gotta-have-it-all excess. In years past, our awards process cast a wide net, leaving behind heaps of cardboard packaging, barely used palettes, and bubble wrap in our wake in an attempt to find beauty products guaranteed to work for everybody (something we’re not so sure is even possible).
This time around, we took a different approach. Our team of Refinery29 beauty editors and experts hand-selected the innovative new beauty products they personally couldn’t stop raving about this year. It’s a lot more intentional, a lot more personal, and all the more exciting to announce the 29 products that really added joy to our lives in 2021. Read about the products that spoke to us as individuals and watch our personal reviews on Refinery29 social — then shop them, love them, use them ‘til they’re all gone.
Camille Rose
Honeycomb Curl Whip Texture-Defining Supercream
Paula's Choice
Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster
The Editorial Nail
TENX Manicure in Kaffé Latté
Kate McLeod
Face Stone
Augustinus Bader
The Serum
The Inkey List
Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment
Laneige
Radian-C Cream
Sephora Collection
Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation
NYX Professional Makeup
Butter Gloss in Lava Cake
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair Strengthening Treatment Oil
ILIA
Fullest Volumizing Mascara
Hanni
The Weighted Razor
Keys Soulcare
Sacred Body Oil
JVN
Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil
Tatcha
The Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment
Tower 28 Beauty
SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
T3
AireBrush Duo
Ami Colé
Skin-Enhancing Tint
Drunk Elephant
Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum
Kjaer Weis
FeatherTouch Brow Gel
Dyson
Supersonic Flyaway Attachment
Merit Beauty
The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick
Soft Services
Smoothing Solution Calming Gel Exfoliant
Dieux Skin
Deliverance
Matter Of Fact
Ascorbic Acid 20 Brightening C Serum
Dashing Diva
Glaze Gel Nail Strips
Lake & Skye
Midnight 07 Eau de Parfum
LYS Beauty
Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush
Dibs Beauty
Status Stick
WRITTEN AND EDITED BY RACHEL KRAUSE.
Photographer, Eli Wirja c/o Above Management; Wardrobe Stylist, Mel Reneé Leamon; Prop Styling, Elisia Mirabelli c/o Ba-reps; Makeup Artist, Ayaka Nihei using Tata Harper; Hair Stylist, Chicka Nishiyama c/o 87 artists; Manicurist, Nori c/o See Management.
DESIGNED BY MICHELLE COPE; BEAUTY DIRECTOR, SARA TAN; ASSOCIATE PHOTO EDITOR, JANE PRYZANT; SENIOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PHOTO & DESIGN, SARAH FILIPPI; PRODUCT DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT, VMG PRODUCT STUDIO.
ILLUSTRATIONS BY TWISHA PATNI
