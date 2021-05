I Tried The World’s First “Zero-Waste” Mascara

I've been using my Izzy mascara for a few weeks now and it hasn't faltered, even on a 90-degree Saturday that had me sweating through my sundress. Better still, the guidance on the amount of time you should use use a single mascara is three months, which means I can use mine for the whole summer — it'll make a chic addition to my travel makeup bag — and send out for a refresh before Labor Day. I'm wearing the classic black shade at the moment, but brand founder Shannon Goldberg says she's currently formulating a brown, so I'll likely opt for that one with my refill... and there will be a refill.