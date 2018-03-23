This Insta-Famous Face Mask Helps Hide My Insomnia

I have a couple of theories as to why I have such a hard time staying asleep at night. Is it because I'm anxious about potentially sleeping through my alarm, missing my 6:30 a.m. spin class, and being charged $5 for a no-show fee? Maybe. Did I drink too much red wine right before bed, and now I have indigestion so bad I can't stop tossing and turning? It's possible. The exact culprit behind my chronic no-sleep syndrome might vary depending on the day, but the next-morning results are always the same: a cranky attitude and sallow skin. But now, I've found a new beauty product that promises to fix at least one of those things. (The sallow skin — not the 'tude.)
If you're even somewhat active on Instagram, chances are you've already seen the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask in your feed. Since its launch earlier this month, the creamy face mask — and its aesthetically-pleasing sky-blue tube — has practically gone viral, which might have something to do with the fact that it's the skin-care baby of influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland. But familiar founders and chic minimalist packaging aren't what make this product truly worthwhile; it actually works to reverse those telltale signs of sleep deprivation.
With a balm-like texture that goes on white but quickly melts to a smooth, clear finish, this mask is undetectable and doesn't have to be rinsed, which means you can technically wear it in public — like, say, on a long-haul flight surrounded by strangers. Because it's basically invisible, it also works wonders as a moisturizing base underneath your makeup. And, most importantly, it actually seems to do something: After waking up from what was most likely one hour total of uninterrupted sleep, my skin looked dull, tired, and tragically dehydrated. Thanks to what I assume is the help of the mask's chestnut extract, vitamin C, and green tea, I got what felt like an instant face transplant: I looked wide awake, glowing, and healthier than if I spent a week at a Goop-sponsored wellness retreat.
Better still, this mask isn't irritating to the eyes, so it can be applied all over the area to refresh and de-puff, which is exactly what I did. Almost instantly, my terrible sleeping habits became nearly invisible to everyone around me — and if I can't feel well-rested, I might as well look it, right?
