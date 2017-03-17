Parties are fun. You catch up with that funny friend-of-a-friend, you dance to '90s hits, and you drink until you're drunk enough to start wrapping your arms around everyone.
The aftermath, though, ain't so pretty. Three — or, err, seven — drinks take a toll on the body and the skin. And while we're sure you've got some pretty good DIY headache remedies (A tall glass of Pedialyte, anyone?), you might not know how to get your skin back in shape.
"Alcohol leads to water retention, inflammation, and exacerbated swelling," says dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, of Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. "[This causes] poor water balance and interrupted repair processes in the body, which leads to puffy bags under the eyes, undereye circles, dryness, and more visible wrinkles and discoloration." Sound familiar?
We want to get our skin from hungover to healthy as quickly as possible this season, so we tapped seven dermatologists and aestheticians to share what they do first thing on the morning after. Check out their advice, ahead.
