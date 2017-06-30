If you haven't already noticed, we love oils. We slather them on our faces, in our hair — heck, we even remove a day's worth of makeup with the stuff. But using them as body cleansers is a whole new idea, even for us.
It makes perfect sense if you think about it: Cleansing oils formulated for the face effectively remove dirt and grime without sacrificing much-needed moisture, so why not apply that concept to body wash? "[Body-cleansing oils] work to gently cleanse the skin without stripping or drying," says cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson of BeautyStat.com. "This differs from traditional cleansers that have higher levels of cleansing agents in a water-based formula." Translation: They're perfect for winter's driest months.
Like most cleansing oils, those made for the body work best when applied to dry skin before jumping in the shower. (Bonus: You'll save water.) Simply rub a few pumps into skin, and once the water's going, the oil will turn into a light, milky lather. You'll immediately notice that your skin feels clean and moisturized.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best cleansing oils to get you through the winter months — sans dry skin.