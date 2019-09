It makes perfect sense if you think about it: Cleansing oils formulated for the face effectively remove dirt and grime without sacrificing much-needed moisture, so why not apply that concept to body wash? "[Body-cleansing oils] work to gently cleanse the skin without stripping or drying," says cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson of BeautyStat.com . "This differs from traditional cleansers that have higher levels of cleansing agents in a water-based formula." Translation: They're perfect for winter's driest months.