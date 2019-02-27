The Best Cleansing Balms To Add To Your Winter Skin Routine

The Grinch and Scrooge had it right: Winter sucks. Sure, you can pull out your cute puffer coat, but then you get all sweaty underneath those down feathers when you actually start moving. Yes, you have more of an excuse to stay in on the weekends, but then you're, well, alone. And what about all the hangovers from drinking wine as you binge Netflix shows and avoid the cold? We say bah humbug to it all.
But the thing we really hate about winter is our dry skin. The brisk weather turns our face into a flaky, red mess. The good news: Unlike some of the other wintertime woes, for this, there is relief. We're talking about cleansing balms. This innovative product melts onto the skin and effectively removes dirt and makeup without over-drying it.
"The ability to use a product that basically melts like a butter when it comes in contact with body temperature creates a very unique experience that my patients love," New York-based dermatologist Whitney Bowe, MD, tells Refinery29. Although an effective breakthrough, Bowe does suggest seeing what works for you and tweaking your regimen to the cleanser as they all work differently on varying skin types. "I have found that some are more drying while others are highly moisturizing. So, not all balms are created equal," she says. "Read the reviews, test it yourself, and tweak the way you use it based on your skin-care ritual."
So, if you're tired of looking like a dementor sucked the life out of your face this season, ahead are 10 cleansing balms worthy of your regimen that will not only clarify, but also give your skin the moisture it needs as we wait for springtime to roll around.
