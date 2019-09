The Best Cleansing Balms To Add To Your Winter Skin Routine

"The ability to use a product that basically melts like a butter when it comes in contact with body temperature creates a very unique experience that my patients love," New York-based dermatologist Whitney Bowe , MD, tells Refinery29. Although an effective breakthrough, Bowe does suggest seeing what works for you and tweaking your regimen to the cleanser as they all work differently on varying skin types. "I have found that some are more drying while others are highly moisturizing. So, not all balms are created equal," she says. "Read the reviews, test it yourself, and tweak the way you use it based on your skin-care ritual."