How Beauty Editors Actually Take Care Of Their Skin In Winter

We’re in winter denial. Even though the first snow has come and gone, we’ve put off pulling out our real cold weather gear (you know, the coat coat), and we haven’t dug out the hat and gloves from the depths of our closet. But we've been taking other precautions to brave the cold weather, like whipping out our most moisturizing skin-care products.
This time of year provides us with endless opportunities to feel all warm and fuzzy inside, but it usually has the opposite effect on our skin. Between being repeatedly hammered in the face with arctic wind and spending hours in an 80-degree
cell office, our skin pays the price with endless dryness, breakouts, and dullness. But that's nothing a thorough regimen can't fix.
Just like that Canada Goose coat, your cold-weather skin-care routine is a worthy investment. The right stuff will keep your face protected from climate combat and will leave you glowing even when it's chilly out. To help you gear up, we broke down the exact products our beauty editors are using this winter.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.