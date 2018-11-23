The Body-Care Swaps Our Editors Are Making This Winter

"I'm so excited to go shopping for a new body balm for my cracking skin!" said no one ever. The sad reality about this time of year is the buzz of browsing for a chunky sweater or rad new boots is always tempered with the B.S. we have to put up with when taking care of all that skin we're now forced to cover.
Staying on top of dry skin before it gets chapped and irritated — or worse, triggers eczema or scaly dry patches — is half the battle, so our beauty team has already started making body-care swaps in anticipation of freezing temps and dry office heat. Think of it as just as necessary as swapping in wool socks or breathable layers; it's not sexy, but if you don't prepare, you're going to be wishing you had.
From cure-all balms to flake-annihilating scrubs, our beauty team is sharing the products we use to combat the cold, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.