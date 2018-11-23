The Body-Care Swaps Our Editors Are Making This Winter

Staying on top of dry skin before it gets chapped and irritated — or worse, triggers eczema or scaly dry patches — is half the battle, so our beauty team has already started making body-care swaps in anticipation of freezing temps and dry office heat. Think of it as just as necessary as swapping in wool socks or breathable layers; it's not sexy, but if you don't prepare, you're going to be wishing you had.