Every Boot You've Been Looking For Is On SALE At & Other Stories

There's nothing better than finding a true one-stop-shop — especially one that won't break the bank. Why do you think we love Target so much? Or Zara? We're a generation that seeks convenience. So discovering one outlet that sells every blazer, perfume, necklace and winter hat we've been trying and failing to find all season is a miracle. That's what & Other Stories is for us. The Stockholm atelier beloved by fashion girls from Paris to Los Angeles has all of that and more. But if there's one item they excel in most, it has to be boots — and if there's one time to buy them, it's today at 20% off.
From that platform Chelsea boot to wear day in and day out to statement knee-high boots that'll pair perfectly with the holiday dress you just snagged at an early Black Friday sale, they're all being sold right now at & Other Stories. So before you spend $500+ on a pair of boots or settle for something meh, take a look at the 18 boots ahead.
Hint: Don't wait on scoring your one perfect pair. With today's Black Friday deal of 20% the whole site, you're going to want to jump into your new boots.
