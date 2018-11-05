Although it's barely November, Zara's winter collection is already very much so underway –and the fast-fashion retailer is screaming prints, prints and more prints. We learned a long time ago to never (and we mean never) ignore a hint from these trend-alert masters. So this winter, we're taking a page from the book of Zara and re-working our cold-weather wardrobes to incorporate some pretty wild patterns – from safari-inspired pieces in leopard print and faux snakeskin to floral designs printed on plush velvet.
Whether you're hitting up some (very) early holiday extravaganzas or just want to take your winter wardrobe up a few notches, there's an eye-catching patterned piece in the selection ahead. But just in case you tend to air on the side of caution, we've included a few must-haves that aren't quite so out there.
So while it might be easy to let the winter blues put a damper on your style, Zara's making a case to do the exact opposite — and we're falling for it. Shop the collection ahead to decide for yourself.
