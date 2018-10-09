Every season there are certain trends half of the fashion scene can't get enough of, while the rest think they're somewhat of a mess. Sheer pieces are too revealing, chunky dad sneakers are too ugly, and we aren't even sure what people hate so much about bike shorts. But if there's one trend that we're on the fence about at this very moment, no doubt, it's leopard print.
It's not like we don't see the potential. But one wrong move and you can end up looking like you accidentally dressed up for Halloween two weeks too early. Thankfully, in this post-Fashion Month haze, we're being offered up plenty of ways to wear the trend that don't feel like a costume. From sheer turtlenecks at Sandy Liang to lined wetsuits at Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, the spring/summer 2019 runways were hardly shy of leopard print details. But if this particular print shined anywhere this September, it was on the streets (of New York, Paris, Milan, and London, that is).
Next time you're at a loss for how to make leopard print work for you, here's four ways we're excited to wear the trend, alongside some of our favorite pieces to buy now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.