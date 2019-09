It's not like we don't see the potential. But one wrong move and you can end up looking like you accidentally dressed up for Halloween two weeks too early. Thankfully, in this post- Fashion Month haze, we're being offered up plenty of ways to wear the trend that don't feel like a costume. From sheer turtlenecks at Sandy Liang to lined wetsuits at Calvin Klein 205W39NYC , the spring/summer 2019 runways were hardly shy of leopard print details. But if this particular print shined anywhere this September, it was on the streets (of New York Milan , and London , that is).