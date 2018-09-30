Paris is known for a lot of things: carbs, the Eiffel Tower, iconic designers like Chanel and Dior and Saint Laurent. Still, when it comes to style, Parisians get boxed in. But fashion there isn't limited to that whole French Girl thing. And, if there's any time of year that really shows Paris' range, it's Fashion Week.
On the streets of Paris Fashion Week, you'll see everything from Phoebe Philo-inspired minimalism to Hypebeasts who look like they just dropped $10K at Opening Ceremony. Depending on which show you're standing outside of, you'll likely get a few curveballs — something punk, something oversized, something sequined — and that's what makes these photos stand out, especially when your feed has been dominated by street style for the past few weeks.
Despite it being day...well, we've lost count...of shows and outfits, the street style crowd has (thankfully!) yet to run out of ideas. Here's every look we're loving from the streets of Paris.