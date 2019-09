On the streets of Paris Fashion Week, you'll see everything from Phoebe Philo -inspired minimalism to Hypebeasts who look like they just dropped $10K at Opening Ceremony . Depending on which show you're standing outside of, you'll likely get a few curveballs — something punk, something oversized, something sequined — and that's what makes these photos stand out, especially when your feed has been dominated by street style for the past few weeks.