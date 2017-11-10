Remember When The Fashion Industry Was All About Yves?

His legacy as a creator began with his mother's penchant for clean, minimal lines. Her wardrobe served as Saint Laurent's inspiration for hoards of his earliest drawings, though many would end up on the cutting room floor once he shifted his interests to the theater. After receiving a nudge from his father (who insisted he pursue the art of making clothes instead), Saint Laurent charged forward and never looked back. He'd go on to assist Monsieur Dior for several years, and finally, take over the house before launching his eponymous label. He'd eventually find himself ensnared in a tumultuous web of affairs with drugs, Morocco, his pals Betty Catroux and Loulou de la Falaise, and enduring heart ache — all of which inspired his iconic creations.