Remember When The Fashion Industry Was All About Yves?

From Le Smoking to the Mondrian collection to now, where his legacy has been revamped twice over by successors Hedi Slimane and Anthony Vaccarello, the Saint Laurent lineage continues to evolve season after season. And, thanks to All About Yves , the latest book on the legendary designer by Catherine Örmen, the world can catch a rare glimpse into the mind of the sensitive couturier who found himself deep in conundrums and wonder. Though many books have been published on the French fashion icon throughout the years — especially Letters To Yves , written by his longtime partner Pierre Bergé, which allowed fans and colleagues a glimpse into the heart of Saint Laurent through the eyes of his closest confidant — none have been as comprehensive as All About Yves. Replete with realistic (and removable) imitations of polaroids, personal memos, and sketches, a portrait of the designer is painted so thoroughly its as if you're thumbing through a collection of confidential artifacts that could be sworn as the real deal.