The Insane, Breathtaking History Of Dior Haute Couture

Despite 70 years worth of shifts, shake-ups, and redesigns, Dior remains the leading couturier in French fashion. Much of the slideshow ahead showcases both the intimate and grandiose moments that lead to the commercial powerhouse that Dior is today. As The House of Dior exemplifies — and visually demonstrates via hundreds of photographs — its creative directors may enter and exit the house having left their individual marks on its ready-to-wear collections, but the heart of Dior will always beat for haute couture.