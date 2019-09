The Insane, Breathtaking History Of Dior Haute Couture

Few names in fashion carry as extensive and illustrative a history as the house of Christian Dior . The post-war-founded atelier caught the attention of European consumers with its clean lines — and the New Look, the flower, and notes of the Belle Époque — and would go on to make up 5% of France's total revenue, revolutionizing style around the world. It's safe to say, then, that the lifespan of Dior is so vast, it's impossible to put it all in one place. That's why, in the wake of yet another exhibition, there's a coffee table book coming out that deserves a slot in your library of Dior encyclopedias: The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture