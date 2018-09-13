Clothes are meant to cover the body. But lately, I've been inundated with sheer pieces that let you show it all off. As someone who doesn't regularly wear a bra, when faced with see-through items, I'd much rather steer clear of it all together than really figure out how to style it. Which is why I put myself up to the challenge of integrating it into my wardrobe.
It turns out, I've actually found sheer clothing to be extremely liberating — both in a practical sense (New York is still hot as hell!) and a style-minded one. At a time when fashion is leaning towards baggy pants, oversized blazers, and a full-on '80s revival, sheer clothing is the perfect antidote to the maximalist pieces that tend to overwhelm a petite frame like mine. So if you're ready to #FreeTheNipple once and for all (or just want a way to wear your bathing suits for more than just two months of the year), click on for some tips and tricks for styling the sheer trend you're only going to see more of.
Welcome to MyIdentity. The road to owning your identity is rarely easy. In this yearlong program, we will celebrate that journey and explore how the choices we make on the outside reflect what we’re feeling on the inside — and the important role fashion and beauty play in helping people find and express who they are.