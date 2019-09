It turns out, I've actually found sheer clothing to be extremely liberating — both in a practical sense (New York is still hot as hell!) and a style-minded one. At a time when fashion is leaning towards baggy pants, oversized blazers , and a full-on '80s revival, sheer clothing is the perfect antidote to the maximalist pieces that tend to overwhelm a petite frame like mine. So if you're ready to #FreeTheNipple once and for all (or just want a way to wear your bathing suits for more than just two months of the year), click on for some tips and tricks for styling the sheer trend you're only going to see more of.