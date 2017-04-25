But just like the temps outside, we've warmed up to the trend. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that transparent fabrics are the layering heroes our spring lineup has been missing. Hear us out: Doing sheer doesn't automatically mean giving the world a peep show (though we rarely pass up an opportunity to show off a fancy bra). With the right styling — like wearing a transparent piece under or over your opaque closet staples — you can work sheer into your spring wardrobe no matter your aesthetic or willingness to bare skin.