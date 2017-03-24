We've basically become hardwired to reach for a dress whenever we want to feel flirty or feminine. Just think about the last time you had a wedding or date invite on your cal: Chances are you went straight for a slinky dress style. Between the skilled draping that shows off your curves in all the right places and the shimmying silhouettes that move in sync with your figure, dresses are one of those non-negotiable fixtures in your closets, every single season.