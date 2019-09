While the street style looks we saw this season were every bit as flashy as their predecessors, they didn't quite hit their stride. Where past events have been a hot spot for discovering new styling tips , new "must-have" handbags , and new brands, there was a lot of the same old, same old. But that's not to say there weren't a few standout trends that we're still adding to our shopping lists. If anything, the most worn street style pieces reinforced all of the items we loved from the fall/winter '18 runways (read: cheetah, suiting, and neon). And best of all? They're actually available for purchase. Ahead, find 10 influencer- and editor-approved trends to venture into this fall.