And that's a wrap on New York Fashion Week! Each year we look forward to the peacock-ing pomp and circumstance that surrounds fashion's bi-annual event almost as much as the runway shows themselves. Street style has become an event for fashion's movers and shakers to get creative with the latest from luxury and indie designers.
While the street style looks we saw this season were every bit as flashy as their predecessors, they didn't quite hit their stride. Where past events have been a hot spot for discovering new styling tips, new "must-have" handbags, and new brands, there was a lot of the same old, same old. But that's not to say there weren't a few standout trends that we're still adding to our shopping lists. If anything, the most worn street style pieces reinforced all of the items we loved from the fall/winter '18 runways (read: cheetah, suiting, and neon). And best of all? They're actually available for purchase. Ahead, find 10 influencer- and editor-approved trends to venture into this fall.
