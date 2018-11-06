Although it's barely November, Zara's winter collection is already very much so underway –and the fast-fashion retailer is screaming prints, prints and more prints. We learned a long time ago to never (and we mean never) ignore a hint from these trend-alert masters. So this winter, we're taking a page from the book of Zara and re-working our cold-weather wardrobes to incorporate some pretty wild patterns – from safari-inspired pieces in leopard print and faux snakeskin to floral designs printed on plush velvet.
Whether you're hitting up some (very) early holiday extravaganzas or just want to take your winter wardrobe up a few notches, there's an eye-catching patterned piece in the selection ahead. But just in case you tend to air on the side of caution, we've included a few must-haves that aren't quite so out there.
So while it might be easy to let the winter blues put a damper on your style, Zara's making a case to do the exact opposite — and we're falling for it. Shop the collection ahead to decide for yourself.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.