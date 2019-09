Although it's barely November, Zara's winter collection is already very much so underway –and the fast-fashion retailer is screaming prints, prints and more prints. We learned a long time ago to never (and we mean never) ignore a hint from these trend-alert masters. So this winter, we're taking a page from the book of Zara and re-working our cold-weather wardrobes to incorporate some pretty wild patterns – from safari-inspired pieces in leopard print and faux snakeskin to floral designs printed on plush velvet.