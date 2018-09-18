Did You Know About This Money-Saving Zara Hack?

For those who love the moment Zara's sale season rolls in, consider this to be a permanent, all year 'round "sale" (one where the stuff is actually new, not old). Sure, the products are limited, so it's not a total free-for-all, but now that we know about this hidden gem, it'll be pretty much impossible to avoid during our weekly scan through Zara's site. Plus, we've actually seen a few of these items in store, too (they're marked with a "Special Price" label on the tag), so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.