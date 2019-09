While we'd love to spend sweater season with a closet full of striped knits from Ganni and The Elder Statesman, doling out $500 on one sweater — let alone a whole collection — isn't always realistic. So when the temperature drops and living in a cozy knit is all we can muster up in the lewk department, there's a one-stop-shop that has every sweater you could ever want at a price that won't break the bank. In comes H&M